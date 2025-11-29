Evangelista scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Evangelista ended a six-game goal drought with his tally at 16:27 of the second period. That was his 100th career point, and he added No. 101 with a helper on Ryan O'Reilly's game-winning goal in the third. Evangelista is up to three goals, 12 helpers, 54 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 23 appearances. As long as he sticks in a top-line role, the 23-year-old winger will have fantasy appeal as an offense-only option.