Evangelista picked up two assists Tuesday in an 8-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Evangelista hasn't been able to replicate his surprise season from last year. But he has picked up his pace with eight points (three goals, five assists) and 10 shots in his last seven games. Short term, Evangelista might help desperate managers make a push to season's end.
