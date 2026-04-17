Predators' Luke Evangelista: Ends season on three-game streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Evangelista had two assists in a 5-4 loss to the Ducks on Thursday.
Evangelista finished the season on a three-game, five-point scoring streak (two goals, three assists). He put up 56 points, including 44 helpers, in 81 games, and he established career marks in assists, points (56), power-play points (17) and shots (176). Evangelista finished the season on the top power-play unit, a role that he could reprise to start next season.
More News
-
Predators' Luke Evangelista: Finds twine twice in loss•
-
Predators' Luke Evangelista: Deposits goal in win•
-
Predators' Luke Evangelista: Fills empty cage•
-
Predators' Luke Evangelista: Assists on both goals in loss•
-
Predators' Luke Evangelista: Finds twine Wednesday•
-
Predators' Luke Evangelista: Three-point effort in win•