Evangelista had two assists in a 5-4 loss to the Ducks on Thursday.

Evangelista finished the season on a three-game, five-point scoring streak (two goals, three assists). He put up 56 points, including 44 helpers, in 81 games, and he established career marks in assists, points (56), power-play points (17) and shots (176). Evangelista finished the season on the top power-play unit, a role that he could reprise to start next season.