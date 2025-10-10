Evangelista is expected to return to the lineup versus Utah on Saturday after solving his visa problems, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports.

Evangelista signed a two-year contract a week ago and the Canadian then had to apply and get a working visa in the United States before he was eligible to play. Evangelista is slated to line up on the second line, alongside Steven Stamkos and Fedor Svechkov, as well as see second power-play time.