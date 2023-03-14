According to coach John Hynes, there's "a good chance" Evangelista (upper body) will return to the lineup Tuesday versus Detroit, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Unless the Predators release another update indicating otherwise, at this point it's probably safe to assume Evangelista will return to a top-six role against the Red Wings. The 21-year-old rookie has racked up two goals and four points through six contests since being promoted from AHL Milwaukee on March 4.