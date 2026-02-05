Predators' Luke Evangelista: Finds twine Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Evangelista scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Wild.
Evangelista snapped a seven-game goal drought with his second-period tally. The winger still had seven assists during that span, and he's played well generally in a top-six role this season. He's up to eight goals, 42 points, 121 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 55 appearances.
More News
-
Predators' Luke Evangelista: Three-point effort in win•
-
Predators' Luke Evangelista: Offers pair of helpers•
-
Predators' Luke Evangelista: Tips in goal•
-
Predators' Luke Evangelista: Supplies two assists in win•
-
Predators' Luke Evangelista: Two helpers in Vegas•
-
Predators' Luke Evangelista: One of each in Monday's win•