Evangelista scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Wild.

Evangelista snapped a seven-game goal drought with his second-period tally. The winger still had seven assists during that span, and he's played well generally in a top-six role this season. He's up to eight goals, 42 points, 121 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 55 appearances.