Predators' Luke Evangelista: First goal of December
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Evangelista scored a goal Saturday in a 5-3 win over Toronto.
Evangelista put Nashville up 3-2 at 9:18 of the third period on a forehand-backhand shot from the right circle on the rush after deking around Leafs defender, Morgan Rielly. It was his first goal of December (nine games; six assists). Evangelista may be streaky, but he's still on pace for a 50-plus point season. There may be room for him in a lot of formats.
