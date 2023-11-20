Watch Now:

Evangelista will be a healthy scratch Monday against Colorado, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.

Evangeilsta logged a season-low 10:52 of ice time in Saturday's 4-2 win over Chicago. He has one goal, eight assists, 27 shots on net and eight blocked shots in 16 appearances this season. Liam Foudy will replace Evangelista in the lineup.

More News