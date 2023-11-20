Evangelista will be a healthy scratch Monday against Colorado, Emma Lingan of the Predators' official site reports.
Evangeilsta logged a season-low 10:52 of ice time in Saturday's 4-2 win over Chicago. He has one goal, eight assists, 27 shots on net and eight blocked shots in 16 appearances this season. Liam Foudy will replace Evangelista in the lineup.
