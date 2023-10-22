Evangelista collected a goal and an assist in Nashville's 5-1 win over San Jose on Saturday.

Evangelista was held off the scoresheet in Nashville's first four games of the campaign, but he's heating up, providing a goal and three points over his last two outings. The 21-year-old had seven goals and 15 points in 24 appearances with Nashville as well as nine goals and 41 points in 49 AHL contests with Milwaukee last season. Evangelista is serving in a middle-six role while getting time on the second power-play unit in 2023-24.