Evangelista, who wasn't attending training camp because he was still a restricted free agent, signed a two-year, $6 million contract with Nashville on Friday, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Evangelista had 10 goals and 32 points in 68 appearances with Nashville in 2024-25. Although the 23-year-old almost missed the start of the season because of his contract dispute, the price that the two sides settled on is one Nashville should be fairly happy with. Now that he's signed, Evangelista should enter the campaign serving in a middle-six role, and it wouldn't be shocking to see him take a step forward offensively this year. However, missing the vast majority of training camp might result in him being rusty for the start of the campaign, so it would be best to temper expectations for the early part of the season.