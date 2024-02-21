Evangelista scored a goal on four shots, added four PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Evangelista opened the scoring at 5:35 of the first period. He's scored in consecutive contests while earning three points over four appearances since the All-Star break. The 21-year-old winger is still stuck in a bottom-six role, and that doesn't bode well for him sustaining his offense. He's up to 11 goals, 25 points, 99 shots on net, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 54 outings.