Evangelista scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

The goal was Evangelista's first-ever power-play tally -- he's also racked up five helpers with the man advantage over his first 66 NHL games. The 21-year-old winger has picked up the pace lately with four goals across his last seven outings. He's up to 20 points, 77 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 42 appearances in his first full campaign.