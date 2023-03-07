Evangelista scored twice on six shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Evangelista has stepped right into a top-six role since he was recalled from AHL Milwaukee Feb. 28. The 21-year-old winger put the Predators on his back Monday, scoring twice in the third period to even the score at 3-3 and force overtime. He's picked up three points, 10 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through four NHL outings. If he continues to play a large role for a team that shipped out a lot of talent at the trade deadline, Evangelista could work his way onto the fantasy radar for the rest of the season.