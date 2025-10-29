Evangelista scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Evangelista took a step back last season, putting up 32 points (68 games) after teasing fantasy managers with a 39-point campaign in 2023-24. So far, Evangelista has six points in 10 games, but his season output may ultimately be suppressed by the team itself. Tuesday was the eighth time in 11 games this season that the Preds have scored two or fewer goals.