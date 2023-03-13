Evangelista (upper body) is considered day-to-day and will not play Sunday against Anaheim.
Evangelista was a late scratch Sunday and it's unclear how serious the injury is. The 21-year-old rookie has four points through six career NHL appearances. His next chance to dress will be Tuesday against Detroit.
More News
-
Predators' Luke Evangelista: Notches another assist•
-
Predators' Luke Evangelista: Nets first two goals of career•
-
Predators' Luke Evangelista: Recalled from Milwaukee•
-
Predators' Luke Evangelista: Sent to AHL•
-
Predators' Luke Evangelista: Back with Nashville•
-
Predators' Luke Evangelista: Sent back down Wednesday•