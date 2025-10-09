Evangelista (not injury related) won't be activated from the non-roster list for Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Evangelista will need some time to get up to speed after signing his contract last Friday, which ended his absence from training camp. The 23-year-old winger's next chance to play is Saturday versus the Mammoth, but it's unclear if he'll be ready for that game.