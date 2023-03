Evangelista recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Evangelista is proving himself to be NHL ready with two goals and two helpers over his first five games. He helped out on a Cody Glass tally in the third period Thursday to prevent a shutout. Evangelista has added 13 shots on net, four hits and a plus-2 rating while logging top-six minutes since he was recalled from AHL Milwaukee.