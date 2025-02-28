Evangelista logged a power-play assist and two hits in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

Evangelista snapped a four-game point drought with the helper. He's been back in the lineup since the 4 Nations Face-Off ended after missing three games prior to the break due to a lower-body injury. For the season, the 23-year-old winger has struggled with consistency and has now dealt with some injuries that have made bouncing back more difficult. He's at 16 points (three on the power play), 83 shots on net and a minus-5 rating over 45 appearances.