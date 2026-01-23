Evangelista notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

Evangelista had a hand in the Predators' first two goals in their comeback win. He's earned a goal and five helpers during a four-game point streak. For the season, the 23-year-old playmaker is up to seven goals, 37 points (12 on the power play), 109 shots on net and a plus-10 rating through 49 appearances, mainly in a top-six role.