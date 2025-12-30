Evangelista scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

Evangelista picked up his first multi-point effort since Dec. 11, when he had three helpers versus the Blues. He had four multi-point efforts in eight games between Nov. 26 and Dec. 11, but the Predators oddly took him off a successful iteration of the top line, and he hasn't been able to sustain his prior success. Evangelista is now at six goals, 27 points, 87 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 37 appearances. Despite some ups and downs, the winger is on pace to shatter his career high of 39 points from the 2023-24 campaign.