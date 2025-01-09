Evangelista (lower body) will miss the next four weeks, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports Thursday.

Evangelista was injured Tuesday against the Jets and the Predators may decide to keep him out a touch longer as his recovery time period is close enough to the NHL break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Evangelista has four goals and 14 points in 39 games, a regression from last season when he managed 16 goals and 23 helpers in 80 regular-season contests.