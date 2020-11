Evangelista agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level deal with Nashville on Monday.

In his first full season with the London Knights (OHL), Evangelista racked up 23 goals and 38 helpers in 62 appearances. Whenever the OHL season kicks off for 2020-21, the 18-year-old winger should continue to push the point-per-game pace and could get a look at the 23-man roster for the Predators before his ELC runs out.