Evangelista recorded a pair of power-play assists in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Evangelista was instrumental in helping Filip Forsberg to his 10th NHL hat trick. And regardless of one's allegiance to the Predators, it's tough to ignore the 22-year-old's rapid emergence as a top-six winger with No. 1 power-play responsibilities. Evangelista has fashioned 16 goals and 21 assists -- including 10 points on the power play -- through 78 contests. Next year, he'll wrap up his entry-level contract and become a restricted free agent.