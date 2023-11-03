Evangelista recorded a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Evangelista is still settling in a bit at the NHL level. He's picked up all six of his points this season over his last six outings, including three power-play assists in that span. The 21-year-old winger also has 19 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 10 outings. The Predators' lineup has shuffled around a few times, but Evangelista has regularly carved out at least a middle-six role, giving him some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.