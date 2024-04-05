Evangelista notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Blues.

This was Evangelista's second helper over the last seven games. The winger hasn't made much of an impact from the third line lately. He's at 34 points (seven on the power play), 145 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 74 appearances on the year. Evangelista's power-play role gives him some fantasy upside, but he's yet to turn that into results on a consistent basis.