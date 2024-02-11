Evangelista notched an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Evangelista has two helpers over his last four games. The 21-year-old isn't in a position to succeed currently -- he's been logging fourth-line minutes recently after spending much of the first half of the campaign in a middle-six role. Evangelista is at 23 points, 92 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 51 appearances overall.