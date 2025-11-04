Evangelista produced two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

The 23-year-old winger has two multi-point performances in the last four games as he takes advantage of an assignment on the Predators' top line and top power-play unit. Evangelista has yet to establish himself as a consistent offensive force in the NHL, but he's teasing something of a breakout in 2025-26 after missing most of training camp as part of a contract dispute, collecting a goal and eight points through 13 contests.