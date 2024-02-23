Evangelista registered an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Evangelista has a pair of goals and one assist over his last three contests. The winger set up a Mark Jankowski tally in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. Evangelista is up to 26 points, 101 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 55 outings. His offense hasn't taken another step up in 2023-24, but he's at least finding some consistency in recent outings.