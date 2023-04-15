Evangelista found the back of the net in a 4-3 loss to Colorado on Friday.

Evangelista scored early in the second period to reduce the Avalanche's lead to 3-2. The marker snapped his six-game goal-scoring drought, though he did record two assists in that span. Evangelista has finished his rookie season with seven goals and 15 points in 24 outings. The 21-year-old has also contributed nine goals and 41 points in 49 AHL contests with Milwaukee in 2022-23.