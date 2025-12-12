Evangelista recorded three assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Blues.

Evangelista has five helpers over his last three games, but he's gone five games without a goal. The 23-year-old is still productive as a top-line playmaker. He's at 23 points (seven on the power play), 65 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 29 contests.