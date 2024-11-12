Evangelista scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Evangelista opened the scoring for the Predators just 01:45 into the game with a wrister that went past Alexandar Georgiev. The 22-year-old winger endured a rough spell in recent weeks but seems to be trending in the right direction of late, notching points in three of his last four games with one goal and two assists in that span. However, Evangelista has just two goals in 16 games and owns a shooting percentage of just 6.9 percent, so he needs to be more accurate in front of goal to have any chance of being a reliable fantasy contributor.