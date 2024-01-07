Evangelista scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

Evangelista gave the Predators a 2-0 lead in the second period. The winger is starting to heat up again with three goals over his last four games, though he has been bumped down to the third line in that span. The 21-year-old was solid over the first month of the campaign, but he's struggled to produce consistently since then. Overall, he has seven goals, 19 points, 71 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 39 outings.