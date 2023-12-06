Evangelista scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout victory over Chicago.

Evangelista got Nashville on the board early in the second period, cleaning up a rebound to tie the game at 1-1. The 21-year-old winger had cooled off coming into Tuesday's game, tallying just one assist in his previous five contests. Still, Evangelista has held down a spot on Nashville's second line while also averaging 2:45 power-play minutes. Overall, he has four goals and 14 points through 24 games in his sophomore NHL campaign.