Evangelista scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Evangelista was responsible for Nashville's lone tally in the loss, deflecting an Alexandre Carrier shot past Logan Thompson in the second period, cutting Vegas' lead to 2-1. The 21-year-old Evangelista now has goals in back-to-back games and five in his last eight contests. He's up to nine goals and 21 points through 43 games this season in a middle-six role.