Evangelista scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

Evangelista recently recorded his 100th career point with his two-point performance against the Blackhawks on Friday, and he kept the run going with another goal in this defeat. Evangelista is now riding a four-game point streak, notching two goals and four assists over that stretch, and that has been his most productive stretch of the campaign so far. He has 16 points (four goals, 12 helpers) in 24 games so far in 2025-26.