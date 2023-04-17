Evangelista was assigned to AHL Milwaukee on Monday.
The Predators returned seven players to the minors Monday to bulk up the Admirals for the Calder Cup Playoffs. Evangelista picked up nine goals and 32 points in 49 AHL appearances this season. The 21-year-old forward notched seven goals and 15 points in 24 outings with Nashville during the 2022-23 campaign.
