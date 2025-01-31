Evangelista (lower body) is set to return to the lineup Friday versus the Sabres, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports.
Evangelista missed eight games with the injury. The 22-year-old winger is set to play on the second line, bumping Vinnie Hinostroza from the lineup. Per the NHL media site, Evangelista has been activated from injured reserve, clearing the path for his return.
