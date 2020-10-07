Evangelista was drafted 42nd overall by the Predators at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Evangelista hasn't been talked about as often as some of the other top OHL players available in this year's draft, but the London product is a complete, all-around player. Evangelista was known for his ability to put the puck in the net back in his bantam and midget days but has settled into more of a two-way threat at the junior level. He had 23 goals and 61 points in 62 games for the Knights this past season and those numbers would have been even greater had he not had so many talented offensive players ahead of him on the depth chart. A 2020-21 breakout could easily be in the offering for Evangelista and this has all the markings of a shrewd selection by Nashville.