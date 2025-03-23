Evangelista had a goal and two assists in a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Evangelista has taken a step back this season after putting up 39 points, including 16 goals, and 172 shots in 80 games. He has seven snipes and 15 helpers, along with 102 shots, in 55 contests this year. We're not concerned -- a lot of young players experience a step back before they find growth in their games. Evangelista has six points, including four assists, in his last eight games, so he might be turning the corner.