Evangelista scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals.
Evangelista opened the scoring just 2:44 into the game. It was his first goal in 12 games, and he added a mere two assists with 22 shots on net during the drought. The 21-year-old winger hasn't found much consistency this season, which has seen him slip into a bottom-six role. He's at five goals, 12 helpers, 67 shots on net, 12 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 36 outings overall.
