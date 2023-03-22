Evangelista provided two goals and two assists in Nashville's 7-3 victory over Buffalo on Tuesday.

The Predators had a 2-1 edge early in the second period when Evangelista took the game into his hands. He either tallied or contributed the primary assist on each of the next four goals, pushing the Predators up to a commanding 6-1 lead. Evangelista was quiet going into Tuesday's action, having been held off the scoresheet in four of his previous five outings. The 21-year-old rookie is looking great overall though, especially after his latest showing, with five goals and nine points in 11 appearances.