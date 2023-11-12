Evangelista registered an assist on three shots in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Coyotes.

Don't look now, but the 21-year-old Evangelista is currently tied for third in the NHL's rookie scoring race with nine points in 14 games. He's currently skating on the team's second line alongside Thomas Novak and Kiefer Sherwood with an average TOI of 15:33, including 3:22 on the power play. Given that he's currently on pace to crack the 50-point mark this season, he makes for a very attractive waiver-wire pickup in most formats.