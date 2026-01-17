Predators' Luke Evangelista: Supplies two assists in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Evangelista logged two assists and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.
Evangelista helped out on the last two goals of Ryan O'Reilly's hat trick. The 23-year-old Evangelista has gone nine games without a goal, though he's still managed six assists in that span while staying on the first line. The winger is up to 33 points (six goals, 27 helpers), 103 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 46 outings, surpassing his 32-point output from 68 contests in 2024-25.
