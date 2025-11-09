Evangelista scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

Evangelista scored late in the first period, tying the game at 1-1 with a response to Mavrik Bourque's goal. This ended a five-game goal drought for Evangelista, who had just two assists in that span. The 23-year-old remains in a top-six role, so it looks like Nashville will give him plenty of chances to get his game on track. He's produced two goals, seven assists, 32 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 16 outings this season after missing all of training camp prior as an unsigned restricted free agent before signing Oct. 3 on a two-year deal.