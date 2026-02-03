Evangelista picked up three assists in Monday's 6-5 win over the Blues.

The 23-year-old winger played a big part in a remarkable comeback win, having a hand in all three Nashville goals during the third period. Evangelista is already up to a career-high 41 points (seven goals, 34 assists) on the season through 54 games, and he's been even hotter of late, producing a goal and 10 points over the last nine contests.