Evangelista scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-1 win over St. Louis.

Both helpers came in the first period before Evangelista banged home a tally of his own midway through the second. The 2020 second-round pick snapped a five-game point drought with the performance, but the last time he hit the scoresheet was his four-point bonanza against Buffalo on March 21. Evangelista is proving his upside as he gets a look in a top-six role for the injury-ravaged Predators; the next step for the 21-year-old is to develop some consistency. Through his first 17 NHL games, he has six goals and 12 points.