Evangelista scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Evangelista got a piece of a Roman Josi shot, scoring the opening goal at 14:10 of the first period. The Golden Knights proceeded to dominate the rest of the contest. Evangelista ended a nine-game goal drought with the tally. He's now at seven goals, 34 points, 105 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 47 appearances this season. The playmaking winger has plenty of potential in a top-line role alongside Ryan O'Reilly and Filip Forsberg.