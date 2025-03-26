Evangelista scored two goals, one the game-winner, in Tuesday's 3-1 victory over the Hurricanes.

It's the second multi-point performance in the last three games for Evangelista, and his first multi-goal effort of the season. The 23-year-old winger has been running hot or cold over late -- he has four goals and eight points over the last 10 games, but he's been held off the scoresheet completely six times in that span.