Evangelista collected two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

The 23-year-old winger helped set up Nashville's first two tallies of the afternoon as the visitors rallied from an early 2-0 deficit. Evangelista wrapped up 2025 with back-to-back multi-point performances, and he remains on track for a career-best campaign with six goals and 29 points through 38 games.