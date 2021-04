Kunin recorded an assist and three hits in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Stars.

Kunin set up Ryan Ellis' first-period tally. The 23-year-old Kunin has turned up the offense lately with two goals and five helpers in his last nine outings. For the year, the Missouri native has 12 points, 48 shots on goal, 56 hits and 13 PIM through 26 games. A top-six role has served him well, which could give him some fantasy value in deeper formats.